BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 17,717 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
