BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Brian C. Stephenson Sells 17,717 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

