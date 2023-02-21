Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Trimmed by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.