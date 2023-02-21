Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $125.63

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.63.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

