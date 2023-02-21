Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$33.60

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.19 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

About Cenovus Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.