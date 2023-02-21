Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $15.00

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.