Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$22.93

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.