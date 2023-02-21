BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.33.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$120.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$109.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.4416366 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

