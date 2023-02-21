Cabot Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $81.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. Cabot’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.