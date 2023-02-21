Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 8.9%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 104,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 108,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $546.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

