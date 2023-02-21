Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 8.9%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 104,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 108,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $546.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Insider Activity at Cambium Networks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
