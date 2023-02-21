Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Up 2.9%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.86 and last traded at $53.86. 2,587,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,426,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

