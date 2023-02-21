Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 800,075 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,075 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $130,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CP stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

