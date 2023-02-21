Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $108.63 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $108,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

CI opened at $301.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.