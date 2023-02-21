Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $120.01 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 903,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.62% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $120,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,192,000 after purchasing an additional 231,186 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

