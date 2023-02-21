Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $141.81 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.69% of Fortive worth $141,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

