Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 121.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,558,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.37% of Barrick Gold worth $101,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

