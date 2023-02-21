Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 95,454 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Lam Research worth $89,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research stock opened at $495.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $582.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.