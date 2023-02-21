Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 412,243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $85,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,337,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,872,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,523,000 after buying an additional 929,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.