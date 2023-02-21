Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $75,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $238.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

