Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 400,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $116,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 142,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $142.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.