Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,888 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $69,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.