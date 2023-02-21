Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading 24.1% Higher

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.00 and last traded at $247.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.01.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 24.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.66.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.