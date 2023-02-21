Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.24 and a 12-month high of C$195.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

