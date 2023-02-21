Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$196.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$181.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.75.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

