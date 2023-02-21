Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNGL remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

