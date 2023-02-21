CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Cap Reaches $475,235.24

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $475,235.24 and $4.13 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,613.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00381697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.84 or 0.00649636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00593257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00180430 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

