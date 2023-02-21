Capital Square LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VOE traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $141.58. The company had a trading volume of 102,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,970. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

