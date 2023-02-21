Capital Square LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

SO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 656,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

