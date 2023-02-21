Capital Square LLC Buys 215 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.44. 445,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,139. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

