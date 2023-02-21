Capital Square LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $353.85. 455,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,966. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

