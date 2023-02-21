Capital Square LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

BAC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,434,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.