Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 2.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Altria Group by 866.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 1,476,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,379. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

