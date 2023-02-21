Capital Square LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 777,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

