Capital Square LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. 75,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

