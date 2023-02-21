Capital Square LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,732. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

