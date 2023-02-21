Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Cardano has a market cap of $13.49 billion and $412.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.53 or 0.06785320 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00086875 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028684 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00056666 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010492 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00028069 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,627,176 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
