Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.39

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.58 billion and approximately $388.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.99 or 0.06831179 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00083426 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00028766 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010386 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,635,975 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.