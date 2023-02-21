Carroll Investors Inc Acquires 5,099 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Carroll Investors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 8.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.69. 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,851. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $282.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

