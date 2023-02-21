Carroll Investors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of YUM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
