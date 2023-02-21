Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cavitation Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cavitation Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors 224 737 823 82 2.41

Profitability

As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Cavitation Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavitation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors -369.84% -21.99% -17.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A -1.19 Cavitation Technologies Competitors $4.33 billion $873.07 million 37.71

Cavitation Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

