CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.7 %

CBZ stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.50%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

