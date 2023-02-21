CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,403 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.62% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth $13,084,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRPC remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,506. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

