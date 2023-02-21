CDbio Trading Up 1.7% This Week (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $39,990.17 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CDbio has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00016524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

