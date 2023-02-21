CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.12 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $94.91 million and $11.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12057947 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,850,985.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

