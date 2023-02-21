Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004080 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $183,215.57 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,542,334 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

