Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CSR traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $957.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group dropped their price objective on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,194,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.