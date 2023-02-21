Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,310 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 2.61% of KnightSwan Acquisition worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSW. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

KnightSwan Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. KnightSwan Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

