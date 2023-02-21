Centiva Capital LP Invests $4.46 Million in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 455,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPVF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

IPVF stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

