Centiva Capital LP Sells 59,200 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

