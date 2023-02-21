Centrifuge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $621,692.03 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $621,692.03 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32959537 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $890,928.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

