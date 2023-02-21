Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,487,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

